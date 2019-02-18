At ICJ, India failed to justify Kulbhushan’s 17 visits to Delhi: FO

THE HAGUE: The Foreign Office on Monday said India couldn’t submit any new statement before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, ARY News reported.

According to spokesperson Foreign Office, India couldn’t come up with significant justification regarding passport of Jadhav. “India failed to tell the court about arrival of Jadhav into Pakistan and the reason behind it.”

The FO said India even could explain that how Kulbhushan Jadhav managed to get the passport and travel at least 17 times to Delhi.

“India also failed in putting up justifiable arguments on retirement date of Kulbhushan Jadhav,” the spokesperson added.

He said the neighbouring country also didn’t furnish any pension details of the spy if he was actually retired [from the Indian navy].

Earlier in the day, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal said Pakistani legal team was fully prepared to proceed the case. “The attorney general is leading the team, Inshallah Pakistan will get success,” Dr Faisal continued.

Pakistan maintains that it would be incompatible with international law for someone sent as a spy/terrorist by a state to be afforded access to officials of that state, as India asserts.

The ICJ has repeatedly stated that it is not a Criminal Court of Appeal and effective review of a conviction is available before the domestic Courts.

On the other hand, a British institute has declared passport of Kulbhushan Jadhav as ‘original’, which was issued by the Indian authorities under the name of Mubarik Patel to hide his original identity.

Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2016 apprehended an ‘on-duty Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent’ from Balochistan. The suspect was said to be an officer of the Indian navy working for the covert agency to destabilize Pakistan.

