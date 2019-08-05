‘India using different tactics to make Occupied Kashmir its part’

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider said that all units of Pakistan are united over the issue of Kashmir and India will be given a befitting response in case of any misadventure.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said India is trying to suppress the rights of Kashmiris and wants to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said revocation of Article 370 would mainly harm the status of Jammu, Radio Pakistan reported.

The AJK Prime Minister said India is using different tactics to make Occupied Kashmir its part. He said India is carrying out propaganda against Pakistan at international level and it is high time to counter that propaganda through effective strategy.

Raja Farooq Haider said the government has convened a joint session of the parliament tomorrow to review the situation in Occupied Kashmir. He said an emergency meeting of the AJK cabinet will also be held tomorrow over the issue.

The AJK Premier said India is violating basic human rights in Occupied Kashmir and their leadership has been imprisoned in different jails.”

Talking about the Hurriyat leader, Yasin Malik, he said his life is in danger in the jail where he might have been given slow poisoning under custody by Indian forces.

