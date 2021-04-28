ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said on Wednesday that in view of the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in India, a complete travel ban is being implemented.

In his Tweet, the minister said the ban has been enforced since the third week of April and was being fully implemented.

بھارت میں کرونا کی بگڑتی صورتحال کے پیش نظر بھارت سے آمدو رفت پر مکمل پابندی عائد ہے یہ پابندی اپریل کے تیسے ہفتے سے لاگو ہے اور اس مکمل عمدرآمد ہو رہا ہے، اگر کرونا کی صورتحال میں بہتری نہ آئ تو پاکستان کے اندر مزید سخت اقدامات کرنے پڑیں گے اس کیلئے تیاری کی جا رہی ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 28, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry said if the COVID-19 situation continues to deteriorate, more drastic measures would be taken inside Pakistan and preparations were being made in this regard.

Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) for Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday had warned of imposition of lockdown in the cities, where COVID-related SOPs are being violated.

