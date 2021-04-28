Web Analytics
COVID outbreak: Complete travel ban on India enforced: Fawad

India Travel Ban

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said on Wednesday that in view of the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in India, a complete travel ban is being implemented. 

In his Tweet, the minister said the ban has been enforced since the third week of April and was being fully implemented.

Fawad Chaudhry said if the COVID-19 situation continues to deteriorate, more drastic measures would be taken inside Pakistan and preparations were being made in this regard.

Read more: Pakistan bans incoming passengers from India over COVID variant concerns  

Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) for Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday had warned of imposition of lockdown in the cities, where COVID-related SOPs are being violated.

