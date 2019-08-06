‘India always rejected UN’s good offices over Kashmir issue’

NEW YORK: The United Nations Monday voiced concern over Indian government’s move to revoke the special status of Kashmir, a UN-recognized disputed territory, that has led to the heightening of tensions between India and Pakistan.

“We are very concerned about the rise of tensions,” the Secretary-General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York in response to a question.

The spokesperson said the UN chief has all along maintained that India and Pakistan should resolve all outstanding disputes between the two countries, including Kashmir, through dialogue. He has also consistently offered his good offices should both parties agree.

“Pakistan has always welcomed his good offices offer, but India rejected it.”

The spokesman also said the UN was aware of reports of restrictions in Indian occupied Kashmir, obviously referring to the Indian authorities placing the entire region under lockdown early Monday, while India sent in tens of thousands of additional troops and engaged in the cross-Line-of-Control firing.

“Over the past few days, the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan otherwise, known as UNMOGIP, has observed and reported an increase in military activity along the line of control,” the spokesman said.

“We urge all parties to exercise restraint’, he added.

