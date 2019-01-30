NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate of India on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in relation with a 2011 alleged money smuggling case, reported Indian Express.

He was served the notice under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and has been asked to submit a reply within 45 days.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained the famous singer at the Delhi international airport for carrying a huge sum of undeclared foreign currency. He and his associates were allegedly carrying US $1.24 lakh in undeclared foreign currency.

According to FEMA, a foreigner cannot carry more than $5,000 in cash and $5,000 in other forms.

It is pertinent to note that in 2015, Khan was summoned by the ED to record his statement pertaining to the aforementioned case. “I have nothing wrong. We were carrying the large amount of cash because we were travelling in a group.”

He is the nephew of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

