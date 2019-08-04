Any Indian aggression to meet befitting response: NSC

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, here on Sunday decided to give a befitting response to any Indian aggression across the line of control, ARY News reported.

According to a declaration issued by the PM House, the NSC meeting condemned the India aggression and use of cluster bomb on civilian population along the line of control (LoC),

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan will always stand with Kashmiris and will not be deterred from its just stance based on United Nations Security Council’s resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said India was totally disregarding international obligations and its arrogance will only result in heightening the conflict dynamics in the region.

The prime minister invited attention of world leaders and international bodies towards irresponsible, unilateral and irrational behaviour of Indian leadership. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression with full support of the nation.

The meeting was briefed on India’s deplorable suppression of people of the occupied Kashmir, plans to use bogey of terrorism for political ends disregarding situation on ground, use of cluster munitions against civilians to provoke Pakistan and use of disinformation to confuse the real intent which is changing the demographic structure and the internationally recognised disputed status occupied Kashmir.

The Forum noted with concern that the recent buildup of forces and their brutal use against an unarmed population was adding fuel to fire. The forum strongly condemned such Indian strategy at this time when Pakistan and the international community are focused on resolving the Afghan conflict.

The recent Indian measures will increase the levels of violence and turn this area into a flashpoint and a destabilising factor in the midst of two strategically capable neighbouring countries.

The forum said Pakistan remained ready to defend itself against any Indian misadventure or aggression and will continue to provide all out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with UNSC resolutions.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir assured the forum that Kashmiris on both sides of LoC were determined to withstand Indian hostilities and fully trust Pakistan to stand for them through thick and thin.

Read More: India resorts to using cluster ‘toy’ bombs on LoC, targeting children

Earlier on August 3, cluster ‘toy’ bombs had been recovered from the Line of Control (LoC) which were put there for nefarious purposes.

According to details, the toy bombs were placed in the peripheries of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir area of Pakistan, near the working boundary of the two countries.

The Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor taking to the micro-blogging website twitter had said “Use of cluster bombs by Indian Army violating international conventions is condemnable. No weapon can suppress determination of Kashmiris to get their right of self-determination. Kashmir runs in the blood of every Pakistani. Indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris shall succeed.”

