Indian Air Force, officer, commits, suicide

NEW DELHI: An Indian Air Force officer on Tuesday committed suicide by shooting himself with a gun in his quarters at the Air Force Colony in Prayagraj.

According to an Indian news agency, the dead has been identified as Wing Commander Arvind Sinha. He was posted as a Defence Ministry PRO in Prayagraj.

Investigation into the incident is underway as reason behind the 43-year-old commander’s suicide is “ambiguous”. Police said no suicide note was recovered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the officer was having serious personal issues with family and career.

Read More: Occupied Kashmir: Indian soldier commits suicide in Baramulla

His wife, Pooja said during the officer was stressed out because of the job.

On January 27, an Indian soldier had committed suicide at an army camp in Baramulla district of the occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Media Service had reported that a soldier identified as Lance Naik Hemant Kumar Panday, a resident of Orissa, had shot himself with his service rifle at army’s 19 Infantry Brigade camp in Baramulla.

The soldier was posted at the camp on guard duty.

This incident had added to the number of suicide deaths of the Indian troops and police personnel to 420 in the held valley since January 2007 till date.

Comments

comments