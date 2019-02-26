Indian aircraft violate LoC, scramble back after PAF’s timely response

RAWALPINDI: Indian aircraft in the wee hours of Tuesday intruded the Line of Control near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said the Indian Air Force violated the LoC. After the PAF immediately scrambled, the Indian aircrafts had gone back.

He said facing timely and effective response from the PAF, they released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. However, no casualties or damage was reported, he added.

“Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzaffarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles. Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow,” Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 25, 2019

Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open. pic.twitter.com/8drYtNGMsm — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles.Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Read More: Pakistan condemns ceasefire violation, summons Indian DHC

On January 7, the Foreign Office had summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh, condemning the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian army along the line of control which had resulted in the martyrdom of a civilian.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had said the Indian forces along the working boundary and line of control had again targeted the civilian population.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws,” he had added. “The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security which may lead to a strategic miscalculation.”

