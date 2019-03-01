Indian defence analyst exposes false claims of shooting down F-16

NEW DELHI: Unearthing the real truth, an Indian defence analyst on Thursday turned down the New Delhi’s claims bout shooting down a Pakistani F-16 jet.

During a live TV show, an anchor showed the picture of a part of a fighter jet and claimed that it was the exact same part of that Pakistani F-16, which was drowned by the Indian forces.

Replying to the TV anchor, he said,” I do not think that it is entirely accurate. That part is actually a MiG-21 part.” He said that the engine which was shown here was called JEF-100 and it was not used in F-16.

The defence analyst said that Pakistan used platinum Whitney and the platinum Whitney was in diamond pattern so that it cannot either be the engine cowling nor can be the ribs that hold the entice because the F-161 anterior looks very different.

Read More: Google exposes authenticity of attack’s video shared by Indian media

It is pertinent to mention here that the video of so called ‘cross border strike’, being played by Indian media is an attempt to make its people fool as it has been available on YouTube since September 23, 2016.

According to the details, the footages had been taken by Pakistan Air Force aircraft and shared on YouTube three years ago. In fact, the video has nothing to do with the Indian claims.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian aircraft in the wee hours of Tuesday intruded the Line of Control (LoC) near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

