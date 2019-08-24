SRINAGAR: Another day, another suicide in the Indian Armed Forces, law enforcer stationed in the land-locked illegally occupied land of Kashmir, a CRFP commandant decided to end his own life, giving in to the perils of war, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Indian occupied Kashmir which has entered 20th day of a strict and heinous curfew with a severe shortage of food, water, and medicines along with complete communications blackout has been home to an impending genocide of Kashmiri Muslims, something surely not for the faint of heart.

Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant Anant Nag used his licensed, state authorized weapon to commit suicide.

Read More: Strict curfew continues on 20th consecutive day in occupied Kashmir

In a prior report, India’s defence ministry had indicated that despite psychological counseling and compulsory yoga exercises, suicides and fragging (fratricidal killing) among forces remained unabated.

Even 40 percent of women, rarely deputed for combat duty, in paramilitary forces committed suicides. More servicemen are killed in suicides than in action.

One jawan committed suicide every three days. During the last six years, approximately 700 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces have committed suicide and the rate of voluntary retirement is approximately 9,000 personnel per year.

