Indian army preparing grounds for false flag operation by projecting two Pakistanis as terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday said that Indian army and media are preparing grounds for false flag operation by projecting two Pakistanis who had inadvertently crossed LoC last month as terrorists.

According to a press release issued by ISPR, on 21 August, 2019 two local farmers of AJK Muhammad Nazeem s/o Arif Hussain, 21 yrs old and Khalil Ahmed s/o Abdul Aziz, 30 yrs old, inadvertently crossed LOC near Hajipir while they had gone for grass cutting.

“On 27 August the incident was discussed by military authorities during weekly hotline contact. Indian authorities had acknowledged and informed that routine legal formalities are taking place and they shall get back on that account. Later, on 2nd September Indian media fabricated the facts and declared both innocent individuals as members of a proscribed organisation,” said a press release.

As per the press release, Pakistan on September 3 informed Indian authorities once again during weekly hotline contact regarding false Indian media story.

“It was assured by the Indian side that due legal process was in place and outcome will be shared with Pakistani authorities,” reads a press release.

In complete disregard to formal sharing on the incident, a false and fabricated story was presented by Indian Army during a presser on 4 September portraying the individuals as terrorists, added ISPR.

“The apprehended inadvertent crossers had also been forced to give a confessional statement under duress of Indian Army that they were trained in Pakistan and belonged to Rawalpindi. It is to note that both individuals are inadvertent crossers, local farmers and resident of Village Terraban (Hillan) along LOC and not Rawalpindi,” said a press release by ISPR.

The ISPR termed the attempt as another Indian effort to prepare grounds for a false flag operation.

“Pakistan is taking up a formal case based on evidence to expose Indian lies,” added ISPR.

