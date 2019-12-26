Two Indian Army soldiers die, five injured during training
Two Indian Army officers were killed and at least five more were injured during an ongoing exercise on the premises of the College of Military Engineering (CME) Thursday.
CME is a technical training institution of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army and trains officers, Army men, services, other defence bodies in engineering and technical subjects.
Read More: Indian congress labels Army Chief Bipin Rawat member of BJP
Defence officials said the incident took place today when a unit was training on a mobile bridge which is used to scale obstacles in difficult terrains.
An official confirmed that a mishap of the bridging tower took place in the afternoon, resulting in serious injuries to seven soldiers, two of whom succumbed to the injuries later.
Read More: 2019: The Year of Protests
The details on the nature of the mishap and those of the seriousness of the injuries of five others have not yet been revealed.