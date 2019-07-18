Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Indian army vehicle kills woman, minor in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, people staged a strong protest demonstration against the killing of a woman and her minor niece by an Indian Army vehicle in Rajouri district.

Kashmir Media Service reported that an Indian Army vehicle hit and killed a 35-year-old woman, Kaneez Begum, and her seven-year-old niece Robia Kousar at Lam Nowshera road in the district.

A police official said that while 7-year-old Robia Kousar died on the spot, her aunt Kaneeza Begum succumbed to injuries at a hospital. A four-year-old boy Yasin Din, who is paralysed by polio and speech impaired, was also critically injured in the incident.

The boy, Yasin Din, is admitted at a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, the official said.

People held a strong protest and blocked the road. The protesters demanded action against the Indian Army driver responsible for the killing of the woman and her niece.

Meanwhile, over a dozen youth were injured after Indian forces’ personnel fired pellets and teargas shells on mourners in Baramulla town during demonstrations against the killing of a youth, Adnan Ahmed Channa. Adnan Channa was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in at Gund Brath area of Sopore town, yesterday.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Kulbhushan to remain in Pakistan, says Anwar Mansoor Khan

Must Read

Indian troops martyr another Kashmiri youth in Sopore

Pakistan

NAB summons Shahid Khaqan in LNG case today

International

US removing Turkey from F-35 program after its Russian missile defense purchase


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close