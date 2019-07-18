Indian army vehicle kills woman, minor in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, people staged a strong protest demonstration against the killing of a woman and her minor niece by an Indian Army vehicle in Rajouri district.

Kashmir Media Service reported that an Indian Army vehicle hit and killed a 35-year-old woman, Kaneez Begum, and her seven-year-old niece Robia Kousar at Lam Nowshera road in the district.

A police official said that while 7-year-old Robia Kousar died on the spot, her aunt Kaneeza Begum succumbed to injuries at a hospital. A four-year-old boy Yasin Din, who is paralysed by polio and speech impaired, was also critically injured in the incident.

The boy, Yasin Din, is admitted at a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, the official said.

People held a strong protest and blocked the road. The protesters demanded action against the Indian Army driver responsible for the killing of the woman and her niece.

Meanwhile, over a dozen youth were injured after Indian forces’ personnel fired pellets and teargas shells on mourners in Baramulla town during demonstrations against the killing of a youth, Adnan Ahmed Channa. Adnan Channa was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in at Gund Brath area of Sopore town, yesterday.

