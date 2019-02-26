13 Indian channels issued show-cause notices over broadcasting DG ISPR statement

NEW DELHI: The Indian government issued show-cause notices to its 13 channels over broadcasting press conference of Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

The Modi-led government summoned reply from the channels over airing press conference of Pakistan’s military spokesperson on February 22.

On Friday, the military spokesperson had warned India of retaliation if it chooses to attack Pakistan or opt for any sort of aggression against the country.

DG ISPR responded to India’s war threats after the February 14 Pulwama attack by saying that India has this habit of blaming Pakistan after terror attacks in India-occupied Kashmir or in its own territory without evidence but if the eastern neighbour tries to initiate war Pakistan’s valiant “forces won’t be surprised but will surprise you (India)”.

Recalling the history of bilateral relations between two arch-rivals since the creation of Pakistan in 1947, the DG ISPR mentioned multiple Indian misadventures from time to time on the country’s eastern border.

About the February 14 Pulwama attack, the DG ISPR maintained that India has a history of “staging” such attacks before elections and events of international importance.

The military’s spokesman maintained that the unrest in India-Occupied Kashmir is due to the fact that Indian forces have been trying to suppress the freedom movement of the Kashmiri people with force.

