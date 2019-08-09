Indian clampdown on occupied Kashmir enters 5th day

In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities continue to clamp strict curfew for a fifth consecutive day, today, keeping all communication links with the outside world at bay, Radio Pakistan reported.

The occupation authorities keep internet and telephone links suspended and snapped television, telephone and internet links to prevent demonstrations.

The troops deployed in Srinagar have barricaded the entire city, disallowing vehicular and pedestrian movement, while the same situation prevails in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Doda, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kishtwar, and other areas.

The World Sikh Parliament (WSP) has condemned the Indian moves of the illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and termed it as an attempt to snatch identity of Kashmiris through revocation of the special status of IOK.

The organization which represents Sikh interests on international level said in its statement that the Indian move is tantamount to terrorizing Kashmiris. The statement added that the Indian authorities had made the move against democratic legitimacy and international law.

The organization termed the move as an attempt to snatch the identity of Kashmiris by following the agenda of Hindutva and a conspiracy to grab lands of neighboring countries. The WSP also expressed fear of rising dangers to the Sikh’s religious and regional identity. However, it clarified that Sikhs’ struggle would be continued even after an attack on the Golden Temple.

The Sikh parliament urged the international community to act against the illegal moves of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi which comprised regional peace.

The organization appealed Indian Sikh soldiers for not taking part in any illegal move and announced its support to the struggle of freedom of Kashmiris.

