RAWALPINDI: Security agencies have foiled multiple Indian cyber attacks aimed at hacking mobile and other equipment used by the government and defence officials of the country, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the Indian spy agencies were behind a bid to launch multiple cyber attacks in Pakistan.

“We have improved our cyber security after the recent bid was foiled,” the army’s media wing said adding that it came to notice of the security agencies after they carried out a thorough probe into the targets of the cyber attack.

It further said that all government institutions have also been directed to improve cyber security to avoid such attempts in future.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kaspersky Lab has ranked Pakistan among the most unprotected countries with regard to cyber security.

A report of the Russian based multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider said that internet consumers in Pakistan were greatly unprotected. The situation in Bangladesh, Iran, China and India was comparatively far worse, it said.

This may be noted that the Kaspersky Lab report has ranked India more insecure country than Pakistan.

Read More: ISPR approaches Facebook, denies backing removed accounts: sources

Kaspersky Lab said about 25 percent of mobile devices in Pakistan had been attacked by malwares and viruses, while in India it was more than 25 percent.

Bangladesh has been rated as the top most unprotected country of the cyber world, Nigeria is second most unprotected, China fifth and India sixth, while Pakistan stands at number 7 in the list.

Only eight countries have been included in the research as their numbers were completely and easily available.

