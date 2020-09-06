Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire breach along LoC

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office summoned on Sunday a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over yesterday’s ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in serious injuries to a civilian.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC, 19-year-old boy, a resident of Village Kirni, sustained serious injuries.

He said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 2,158 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 17 deaths and serious injuries to 168 civilians, he added.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the spokesperson underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

He said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. By raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, he added, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Comments

comments