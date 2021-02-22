Indian farmers unveil series of events to further escalate protest

NEW DELHI: Protesting Indian farmers have announced a series of events from February 23-27 to further intensify their agitation against the new agricultural laws as they accused the government of adopting “repressive” measures against them.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the protests, told a press conference here that under their proposed agitation programme, February 23 will be observed as ‘Pagadi Sambhal Diwas’ and February 24 as ‘Daman Virodhi Diwas’, essentially to underline that farmers must be respected and no “repressive measures” should be taken against them.

“The ‘Pagdi Sambhal Diwas’ will be celebrated on February 23. This day will be celebrated in memory of Chacha Ajit Singh and Swami Sahajanand Saraswati. On this day, farmers will be wearing their regional turbans.

“On February 24, ‘Daman Virodhi Diwas’ is announced in which the farmers and citizens will protest against overall suppression against the farmers’ movement. On this day, memoranda will be given to the President of India via Tehsil and district headquarters,” said Darshan Pal, a farmer leader.

The Morcha said February 26 will be observed as ‘Yuva Kisan Diwas’ (youth farmers day) and February 27 as ‘Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Divws’ (farmer-labourer unity day).

“On February 26, honouring the contribution of youth in this movement, a ‘Yuva Kisan Diwas’ will be organised. On this day all the stages of SKM will be operated by the youth. Youth from various states are requested to join the protesters at Delhi Borders.

“On February 27, on Guru Ravidas Jayanti and martyrdom day of Shaheed Chandrasekhar Azad, ‘Kisan Majdoor Ekta Diwas’ will be celebrated. All the citizens are appealed to strengthen this movement by joining the protesters Delhi borders,” Pal said.

