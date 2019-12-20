Indian FM cancels US meeting over inclusion of pro-Kashmir congresswoman

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has cancelled a meeting with senior United States Congress legislators after his demand to exclude a congresswoman critical of India over Kashmir was rejected, according to a report.

According to Washington Post, Jaishankar, in his visit to Washington, was supposed to meet the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Republican Eliot L. Engel and others. The committee was informed by Indian officials that the foreign minister would not meet them unless the group excludes Jayapal.

The report said Jaishankar asked to exclude Jayapal from the group if he was to meet the committee, but chairman Eliot L Engel refused. The Indian official then pulled out.

Jayapal took to Twitter saying, “The cancellation of this meeting was deeply disturbing. It only furthers the idea that the Indian government is not willing to listen to any dissent at all”.

The cancellation of this meeting was deeply disturbing. It only furthers the idea that the Indian government isn’t willing to listen to any dissent at all. https://t.co/EMeqIr05VJ — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 19, 2019

Last week, Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal introduced a resolution on Kashmir in the US House of Representatives, condemning India’s decision on Kashmir.

In occupied Kashmir, uneasy calm and uncertainty continue to prevail in the Kashmir Valley as India-imposed lockdown entered 138th straight day, today.

Restrictions under Section 144 are still in place amid the massive deployment of Indian troops since 5th August.

The occupation authorities have further tightened the curbs in the Valley today to prevent big anti-India demonstrations after Juma congregational prayers.

