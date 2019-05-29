Brutality of Indian forces leaves 50 injured in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: More than 50 people have been injured, some of them critically, due to the use of brute force by Indian forces on peaceful protesters in occupied Kulgam district, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

As per details, people had taken to the streets in Tazipora-Mohammadpora area after the killing of a youth by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in pre-dawn hours.

According to KMS, Indian police and troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. Over 50 persons were injured, four of them grievously, in the brutal action of forces.

The injured were shifted to Primary Health Care (PHC) Muhammadpora and six of them were taken to district hospital Kulgam for treatment.

The six critically injured have been identified as Nadeem Ahmad (pellet injury in left eye), Nawaz Ahmad (pellet injury in right eye), Adnan (pellet injury in left eye), Yawar Ahmad (bullet injuries in abdomen), Mohsin Ahmad (pellet injuries in body) and Basit Ahmad (pellet injuries on both arms).

