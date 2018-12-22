Indian forces kill six Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district

SRINAGAR: In a fresh wave of atrocity, Indian troops martyred six youth in the Tral area of Pulwama district in held Kashmir on Saturday, according to Kashmir Media Service.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Arampora area of the district.

The authorities suspended mobile internet services immediately after the killings.

In another tragic incident, seven Kashmiri workers from the Uri area of Baramulla district were killed in a landslide in Uttarakhand, India. The incident happened near the construction site of Char Dham all-weather road in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

On Dec 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres and expressed deep shock and concern over the grave human rights violations by the occupying forces in held Kashmir.

During the conversation, the prime minister underscored the United Nation’s role to bring a close to these human rights violations in held Kashmir.

“India is involved in serious violations of human rights in the held valley. the UN should play its effective role for the solution of the decades long problem,” the PM urged Guterres.

