Indian forces martyr two Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Indian forces in their continued state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district on Friday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area of the district.

The troops also launched a cordon and search operations in Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam districts.

Last week, Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the Indian strategy of using force in the occupied Kashmir has totally failed.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi had reiterated that Kashmir dispute cannot be solved by the use of force.

The FM had said India tried to use force to gag the voice of the Kashmiris through draconian laws and restrictions. There is no precedent of the atrocities that have been committed in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir since August 5 last year.

He made it clear that India cannot succeed in resolving the dispute by these atrocities.

