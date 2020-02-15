Indian labourer ‘beats’ Usain Bolt’s 100-metre world record

NEW DELHI: An Indian labourer has reportedly broken the 100-meter world record of Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt.

According to the reports, the construction worker, Srinivasa Gowda, 28, beaten Usain Bolt’s 100-metre world record when he was running through the rice fields while holding two buffaloes to win Kambala, a traditional buffalo race in India.

Usain Bolt had set a pace of 9.58 seconds in 2009, but Gowda reportedly covered his first 100 metres in just 9.55 seconds.

Overall, the labourer took 13.62 seconds to cover the total distance of 145 metres, said the report.

Following his tremendous performance, the Indian government decided to provide him training through top coaches to polish his talent.

