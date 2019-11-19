Faux Pas: Indian leader pushed out of summit for trying to block Suri’s speech on Kashmir

PHENOM PENH, Cambodia: India faced yet another embarrassment on the diplomatic front when a leader of the country’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay Jolly was thrown out of the Asia Pacific Summit 2019 in Cambodia.

Jolly, a member of the Indian delegation attending the summit, was taken out of the hall when he tried to block National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s speech on the Kashmir issue at the Asia Pacific Summit 2019.

As soon as Suri pointed out India’s atrocities against the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian leader got out of his chair and walked towards the podium, yelling at the deputy speaker.

Swinging into action, security officials grabbed Jolly and took him out of the summit as Suri continued with his speech.

Suri finished his speech, vociferously highlighting India’s unprecedented repression and lockdown in the occupied valley since New Delhi’s Aug 5 move of revoking the region’s special status.

