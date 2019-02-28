MUZAFFARABAD: Unprovoked Indian firing across Line of Control (LoC) have compelled hundreds of families living along the restive LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to be shifted to safer places.

At least four civilians including a child were martyred in unprovoked Indian forces firing along the Line of Control on February 27. According to the details, four persons including three women and a child were martyred and 11 other civilians were injured and transferred to hospitals. Indian troops used to targeted civilian population along different sectors of the LoC.

A resident of Chakothi, Khalid Mehmood told the journalists that he was among many families from the area which had moved to safer place. He said that only those families had stayed back which had concrete bunkers built within or along their houses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government sanctioned a scheme for construction of community protection bunkers in the vulnerable areas along LoC.

AJK Minister for Civil Defence Ahmed Raza Qadri said that in 2018, a total of 678 such bunkers were built under the supervision of the Pakistan Army. He said that they had requested the people living along the LoC to move back until the situation improved.

Giving details, Qadri said that as many as 61 families from different villages of Chakothi had left their homes and 21 of them had been accommodated in the buildings of two educational institutions in Hattian Bala. While 18 families in Bhimber district and 12 families in Kotli district had also been accommodated in different buildings.

He said that all schools and colleges in the highly vulnerable areas along the LoC had been closed for an indefinite period to avert any untoward incident.

