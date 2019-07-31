Web Analytics
LoC violations indicate India’s frustration over failure in IoK: DG ISPR

DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Reacting to the beefed-up ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) by India, the Pakistan Army said on Wednesday that it will take all measures to protect innocent civilians from Indian firing.

The military’s spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor, said on Twitter that, “Increased Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) indicate their frustration due to failure in IOJ&K [Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir].”

“CFVs are being & shall always be effectively responded. Pak Army shall take all measures to protect innocent civilians along LOC from Indian firing deliberately targeting them,” the Director-General of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted.

A day earlier, the ISPR reported that Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Sharda and Shahkot Sectors, targeting civil population.

The statement added that a 26-year-old Pakistani citizen was martyred and nine other citizens including women and children sustained injuries.

Moreover, three Indian soldiers were reportedly killed and several injured in retaliatory fire by Pakistan Army forces across the LoC, ISPR said.

In this regard, the Foreign Office also lodged a strong protest earlier today with the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia.

 

