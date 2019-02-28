Indian media damns Navjot Singh Sidhu for talking peace

ISLAMABAD: Indian media on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader and former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu for talking peace, ARY News reported.

Talking to media over the ongoing escalation between India and Pakistan, Sidhu said the issue of terrorism would be resolved through peace only.

“We need to resolve problems through talks,” he said.

The peace-loving Indian leader, who had arrived in Pakistan to attend Kartarpur Border Corridor ceremony in November last year, said issues were not resolved through creating hatred and intimidation.

PAF shoots down two IAF jets

Two fighter jets of Indian Air Force were shot down by Pakistan Air Force in a broad day light on Wednesday, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor.

According to the DG ISPR, Indian fighter jets violated Line of Control (LoC) today, and in a robust response, the PAF destroyed two aircraft of IAF inside Pakistani airspace.

One IAF jet crashed inside Azad and Jammu Kashmir region while other in India occupied Kashmir, Ghafoor said in a tweet.

Finance Minister Asad Umar on Thursday said leaderships of Pakistan and India needed to decide if they wanted to lead their nations towards peace and prosperity or conflict.

