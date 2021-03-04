Indian national kills compatriot over gas cylinder row in Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY: In a shocking incident, an Indian national stabbed his female compatriot to death over a gas cylinder row in Kuwait.

According to the local media, the Indian man stabbed her with a knife several times in Rumaithiya area of Hawally. On being informed police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the woman to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the brutal murder.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that the man, a bachelor, was living with an Indian family and that he lost his temper and repeatedly stabbed the woman during a row over his food rations, Gulf News reported.

