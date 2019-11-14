An Indian network of over 265 fake media outlets designed to influence the European Union and the United Nations by repeatedly criticising Pakistan has been uncovered by EU DisinfoLab.

These news sites in more than 65 countries were managed by an Indian influence network, the EU non-governmental group.

EU DisinfoLab unearthed eptoday.com – the website of a self-proclaimed magazine for the European Parliament in Brussels – had been re-publishing a large amount of news directly from Russia Today and Voice of America.

“Among this syndicated content, we unexpectedly found a large number of articles and op-eds related to minorities in Pakistan as well as other India-related matters,” it added.

“EP Today is managed by Indian stakeholders, with ties to a large network of think tanks, NGOs, and companies from the Srivastava Group. We also found that the IP address of the Srivastava Group is also home to the obscure online media “New Delhi Times” and the International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies (IINS), which are all based at the same address in New Delhi, India.”

EU DisinfoLab uncovered another news outlet, timesofgeneva.com – an online “newspaper” that is “approaching 35 years in business,” saying strangely enough, “Times of Geneva publishes the same type of content as EP Today and produces videos covering events and demonstrations criticising Pakistan’s role in the Kashmir conflict. ”

“We found hard evidence that both EP Today and Times of Geneva have extremely strong ties with a network of NGOs and think tanks, such as the European Organization for Pakistani Minorities (EOPM), and Pakistani Women’s Human Rights Organization. Specifically, the websites of these NGOs and think tanks are hosted on the same servers and/or staff have worked for one of these previous organisations while publishing articles for EP Today.”

“We also proved that the two influence networks (Brussels and Geneva) were interconnected by discovering links between website registration addresses, email addresses, and domain nams.”

