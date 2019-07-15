Web Analytics
Indian paramilitary soldier commits suicide in Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier committed suicide in Jammu city.

The paramilitary trooper, R. Ram Kumar of D-37 Battalion, shot himself dead with his service rifle during duty hours at Civil Secretariat in Jammu, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Soon after the incident, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, a police officer said.

This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian army and police personnel to 436 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

