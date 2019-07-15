Indian paramilitary soldier commits suicide in Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier committed suicide in Jammu city.

The paramilitary trooper, R. Ram Kumar of D-37 Battalion, shot himself dead with his service rifle during duty hours at Civil Secretariat in Jammu, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Soon after the incident, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, a police officer said.

This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian army and police personnel to 436 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

