NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stumbled on the steps of the Ganga Ghat in Kanpur, a city in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, as he was climbing up the stairs.

According to a video of the incident, the neighbouring country’s prime minister stumbled while going upstairs and was escorted and given a helping hand by the security officials surrounding him.

Narendra Modi demonstrating what he did with the economy pic.twitter.com/yuGmePOIjy — Roshan Rai (@TheRoshanRai) December 14, 2019

Although it was not clear if the prime minister sustained any injuries in the incident, which saw his face and arms hitting the stairs.

Social media users from India mocked the prime minister and linked his stumble with the country’s tumbling economic situation.

One user commented on the video saying that Narendra Modi stumbling like our economy while the other added a caption saying “India’s GDP under Modi.”

A third user also poked at the prime minister, saying Modi might be trying to identify a camera to look into it causing this fall.

According to a report, India’s retail price inflation in November jumped to a 40-month high on higher food prices, reducing the likelihood of the central bank cutting interest rates in the next policy meeting in February.

Food inflation rose sharply as unusually heavy rains at the end of the monsoon season hit crop yields and caused a spurt in prices of vegetables such as onions.

This is the second month in a row when the retail inflation has remained above the central bank’s medium-term target of 4%.

Annual retail inflation increased to 5.54% last month, faster than the 4.62% rate in October and ahead of 5.26% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Comments

comments