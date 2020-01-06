Indian police arrest two youngsters in occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested two youth in Kishtwar district during raids on their homes. The police also registered a case against ten youths under the unlawful Activities [Prevention] Act.

The additional reinforcements of the army and Special Operation Group of police have been rushed to the Magrepora area of Goshbuk in the Palhallan area of the district.

The Indian troops also cordoned a house and vacated family members while the search operation in the area is going on.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed while four others were injured after a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in the Kehnusa area of north Kashmir.

Former General Secretary of the High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, in a media interview in Srinagar said that the settlement of the Kashmir dispute was imperative for peace and economic prosperity in the South Asian region. He demanded the release of all Kashmiri detainees and an end to the atmosphere of terror and harassment in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, amid heavy snowfall in occupied Kashmir, the people of the Kashmir Valley and Muslim areas of the Jammu region continue to endure the worst military siege and lockdown on the 155th consecutive day, today. Restrictions enforced under Section 144 have made almost impossible free movement of the people.

Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation in Palhallan area of Baramulla district. The troops forced the people out of their houses in harsh winter and conducted house-to-house search operations.

Former Indian home minister P. Chidambaram in a media interview in New Delhi said that India had lost Jammu and Kashmir adding that no democratic country can keep an entire population under siege. Referring to the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status he said that by carrying out fundamental changes in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP government has committed constitutional desecration.

