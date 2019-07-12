Indian police arrest seven youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested seven youth in Islamabad and Baramulla districts on Friday.

Kashmir Media Service reported that the police arrested six youth, Aadil Ahmed War, Shahnawaz Ahmed War, Zahoor Ahmed War, Tariq Ahmed War, Irfan Ahmed Malik and Irshad Ahmed Malik during house raids in Islamabad town.

Another youth, Tawheed Ahmed Lone, was arrested by the police from Parraypora Hadipora in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district.

On the other hand, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Tangmarg, Hajin and Sopore areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Nation in its fresh report has recommended establishing an inquiry commission by the Human Rights Council (HRC) to conduct a comprehensive, independent, international investigation into human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir.

The 43-page report published by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva said despite highest number of civilians killed near gunfight sites there was no information about any new investigation into excessive use of force leading to casualties.

It said that no prosecutions have been reported and it does not appear that Indian forces have been asked to re-evaluate or change their crowd-control techniques or rules of engagement.

The report added that around 160 civilians were killed in 2018, which is believed to be the highest number in over a decade.

It said that the authorities in the Indian occupied Kashmir continue to use various forms of arbitrary detention to target protesters, political dissidents and other civil society actors.

