Indian police deploy drones to monitor anti-India demos in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Indian police in occupied Kashmir have started using drones to keep a close watch on the movement of people and anti-India demonstrations in the territory.

According to Kashmir media service, over 100 drones were provided to the police force last year in October and November which were now being used to conduct mapping exercises.

Mapping exercises are conducted to create elaborate profiles of localities, which include details such as number of houses, shops, roads, religious places and other establishments located there.

Informed sources said that the BJP-led Indian government would use this information to execute its plan of effecting a demographic change in the occupied territory.

On the other hand, people of Kashmir Valley remained confined to their houses due to ongoing military lockdown and internet blackout on the 171st consecutive day, today.

Indian troops have intensified cordon and search operations in the already besieged Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region to harass and intimidate the people ahead of India’s Republic Day, the 26th January.

The troops have been conducting massive cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Islamabad districts in the Kashmir Valley and in Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda and other areas of Jammu region for the past several days

