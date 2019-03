Indian politician says nobody died in Indian air strike

KARACHI: An Indian politician has challenged veracity of the claim that 300 people were killed in Indian air strikes inside Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Indian politician Surinderjit Singh said nobody had died in Indian air strike in Pakistan. He said the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s operation was just a warning and it had inflicted no damage.



Surinderjit Singh also demanded from the BJP to provide evidence to establish their claim.

On the other hand, senior Indian Congress leader P Chidambaram has called for talks with Pakistan to avoid war.

Read More: Media being pressurised to conform to official narrative on Pakistan: Indian journalist

Speaking in the Indian city of Chennai, Chidambaram said he was firmly of the view that war did not solve any problem.

He said there was no other option and India had to keep on talking with Pakistan and avoid war.

The former Indian union minister said, “We can change our friends but cannot change our neighbours. We have to live with Pakistan forever.”

Another senior leader of the Indian National Congress Digvijaya Singh has appreciated Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan for showing a new way of being a good neighbour by returning the Indian air force captive pilot.

Speaking to news men in west-central city of Indore, the Congress leader demanded of the Modi government to present evidence of the Indian air force’s “air strike” on alleged terrorist camps in Balakot, Pakistan.

“I’ve not seen a bigger liar than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Singh continued.

Singh also congratulated Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for releasing IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

