‘Fascist Indian regime flagrantly violating human rights in IoK’: President Alvi   

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said that fascist Indian regime is flagrantly violating the human rights of Kashmiris by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir and by suspending their civil liberties.

Talking to Commander Qatar Emiri Guard, Major General Hazzaa Bin Khalil Bin Mansour Al-Shahwani, who along with a delegation called on him in Islamabad, President Alvi said that the BJP-led Indian government has adopted a hostile attitude towards all its minorities, Radio Pakistan reported.

He has urged the international community to persuade India to resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions.

Read More: Kashmir undergoing darkest era of its history: AJK President

The president also asked Qatar to support Pakistan in its endeavors to highlight Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir before the world as well as to resolve the dispute amicably.

He underscored that having vast experience in the domain of security and the professionalism of its armed forces, Pakistan can provide Qatar security for football World Cup 2022.

The president said that being an agricultural country, Pakistan would like to enhance its agricultural exports to Qatar.

He emphasized the need to enhance the training collaboration and professionl interaction between the defense forces of two countries and appreciated the agreement for sale of eight Super Mushak Aircraft to Qatar worth 57.74 Million dollars in 2016.

The commander said that Qatar considered it a religious duty to support Pakistan at all levels.

Comments

comments