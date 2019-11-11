ISLAMABAD: Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik on Monday revealed that the Indian government was renaming cities and playgrounds in occupied kashmir to crush the identity and history of Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Mishal Malik said, “Narendra Modi-led Indian government has changed the name of Srinagar to Shwenagar and renamed Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium as Sardar Patel stadium.”

She said that the New Delhi government wanted to change the demography of occupied Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion, she urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities and inhuman curfew in the held valley.

Earlier on November 8, in occupied Kashmir, the situation continued to remain far from normal in the Kashmir Valley as well as Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions on the 96th-day on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the people living in the Kashmir Valley had continue to observe silent protest against Indian occupation and repeal of the special status of the territory by the Modi government.

Apart from the heavy presence of Indian troops, restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced in the territory. Internet across all platforms and prepaid mobile services were still totally snapped in the Valley and Muslim areas of the Jammu region.

