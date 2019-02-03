Indian authorities take repressive measures as Modi visits held Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Indian authorities took stringent repressive measures in the name of so-called security across occupied Kashmir as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is paying a visit to the held valley on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, heavy contingents of Indian police and troops have been deployed in Srinagar, Jammu and other areas of the occupied territory. Meanwhile, many Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and others have been put under house arrest to bar them from leading any anti-India demonstrations.

The troops and police personnel have set up security check-points in different areas and conducting thorough frisking of vehicles and commuters. Hundreds of motor bikes in Srinagar and other areas were also seized by Indian forces on the pretext of security checks.

The authorities have also suspended mobile internet and train services in the occupied territory.

Modi is visiting Srinagar, Ladakh and Jammu to lay foundation stones of different developmental projects.

Complete Strike

The enraged and oppressed people of occupied Kashmir are observing a complete shutdown today to lodge a protest against the Indian PM visit to the territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Call for the strike were given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and supported by the Kashmir High Court Bar Association.

All shops and other business establishments are closed while there is no traffic on roads.

Reacting to Modi’s visit, the JRL in a statement said, a person who in his pursuit to crush Kashmiris’ genuine demand for right to self-determination ordered killings, arrests, destruction of properties and other oppressive tactics deserved to be welcomed only with protest.

‘Indian panic in Occupied Kashmir’

A day earlier, Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan said Indian panic in occupied Kashmir before visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is evident by intensified repressive measures in the valley including arrests of Hurriyat leadership. In a tweet, FO spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal said Indian troops have increased so-called cordon and search operations continuing killings of Kashmiris. Indian panic in IOK, in PM Modi’s visit is evident by intensified repressive measures, including arrests/House arrests of Hurriyat leadership, increased so called cordon and search operations & continuing killings of Kashmiris 1/2 #kashmirbleeds — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) February 2, 2019 He said such steps only expose the falsity of Indian claims and will not subjugate the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination. Such steps only expose the falsity of Indian claims and shall not subjugate the Kashmiri struggle for self determination 2/2 #righttoselfdetermination #kashmirbleeds — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) February 2, 2019

