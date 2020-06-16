Three Indian soldiers killed in ‘face-off’ with China in Ladakh

Three Indian army personnel, including a commanding officer, have been killed reportedly in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” the Indian army spokesman said in a statement.

China has accused India of crossing border and ‘attacking Chinese personnel’.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops “crossed the border line twice… provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides.

On May 9, several Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in a clash involving fists and stone-throwing.

