Two Indian soldiers commit suicide in Occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: At least two Indian soldiers, deployed in Occupied Kashmir, committed suicide and an officer was killed by his colleague in two different areas of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) man committed suicide after killing his colleague ASI Sandeep Kuma in Kulgam district.

“Constable Hemant lost the cool and fired with his INSAS rifle on the ASI killing him on the spot and in the meantime he shot himself. Both were dead at the spot”, a police officer said.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said that investigation had been launched to ascertain the reasons.

In another incident, an Indian army soldier of 226 Field Unit shot himself dead with his service rifle at Boniyar Uri in Baramulla district, according to Kashmir Media Service.

On the other hand, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Indian occupied Kashmir today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of the district. The operation continued till the last reports came in.

