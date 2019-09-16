The Indian Supreme Court has ordered Modi-government to restore normalcy in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued these orders while hearing a petition filed by child rights expert Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha, first Chairperson of the National Commission for Child Rights (NCPCR), stating that there have been reports about the abduction of children by Indian forces’ personnel during house raids in the occupied valley, as per Kashmir Media Service.

The petitioners have submitted that there have been certain reports specific to children, which describe violations that include loss of life and liberty and that the reports are serious enough to merit judicial review of the situation with respect to children and to enforce and monitor certain immediate corrective action.

The Supreme Court also sought a report from Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice on allegations that people are finding it difficult to approach the high court.

The Indian Chief Justice said he will visit Jammu and Kashmir personally, if needed, to check on allegations of human rights abuses amid security restrictions that have been in place since August 5, when Indian government ended special status to the state.

The apex court of India had earlier heard a bunch of petitions dealing with different aspects of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. While the petition filed by journalist Anuradha Bhasin alleged clampdown on press freedom in the valley, other petitions pointed at the detentions of Kashmiri leaders and politicians along with regular citizens.

