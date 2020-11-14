Indian troops cowardly targeted civilians along LoC: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has slammed India for cowardly targeting civilians on Pakistan side along LoC by violating the ceasefire agreement, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly condemned the Indian aggression along the ceasefire line while addressing a joint press conference alongside Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar.

He said that Indian troops are consistently violating the ceasefire agreement and Pakistan will expose the real face of the Indian government before the nation and the international community.

The foreign minister said that India is upscaling terrorism in Pakistan and had also expressed its illegal steps at different forums. The time has arrived to take the nation and international community in confidence as silence is neither in the national interest nor favours stability in the region.

“Pakistan had made significant achievements in the war against terrorism and paid a heavy price for being a frontline state after 9/11 which must be acknowledged. Pakistan witnessed 19,130 terror attacks from 2001 to 2020 which resulted in killings of more than 83,000 people and injuring over 25,000 citizens. Pakistan also suffered above $126 billion financial loss.”

The foreign minister said that India is allowing its soil for being used against Pakistan besides upscaling terrorism in the country. He said he wants to show evidence irrefutable evidence in the shape of a dossier. He added that the government has much more details which could be used at an appropriate time.

The authorities found Indian hand in the recent terror attacks in Peshawar and Quetta as Indian intelligence agencies were backing the banned outfits in Pakistan.

Outlawed outfits including Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and other groups, which were defeated by armed forces, have been given arms and financial aid by India, whereas, the neighbouring country wanted to increase terror attacks in the months of November and December, said Qureshi.

He added that India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) are financing terrorists in Pakistan besides training them. He said that terrorists were focusing to target other provincial capitals including Lahore, Karachi and others.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India wanted to interrupt Pakistan’s progress towards the establishment of peace besides creating chaos in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Balochistan province nor willing to see Pakistan as an economically stable state. The neighbouring country wanted to create political instability in Pakistan as well.

Qureshi said that India was the only country which wanted to push Pakistan in the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). India funded terrorist outfits up to Rs22 billion and planned to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said that India constituted a special cell to target CPEC projects after allocating Rs80 billion funds. Qureshi said that he wants to give a clear message to India that Pakistan is fully prepared to face any challenge. Two security divisions have been deployed at CPEC projects to perform, he added.

While addressing the press conference, DG ISPR said that the country has collected concrete evidence regarding the aggression of India as it is financing terrorist outfits and supplying arms to upscale terrorism in Pakistan.

Babar Iftikhar said that ‘mastermind’ Colonel Rajesh held four meetings with the representatives of terrorist outfits at Afghan embassy for planning terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

This is a developing story …………………..

