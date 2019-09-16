SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, former puppet chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was detained on Monday under the draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

He has been kept under house arrest at his Srinagar residence since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

Farooq Abdullah has now been detained under the PSA that allows the authorities to detain a person for up to two years without a trial, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The decision to slap PSA on the National Conference leader came on Sunday night.

The curfew and communication blackout continue across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 43rd consecutive day today.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments continue to remain closed while public transport is off the roads across the Kashmir valley. Communication services like mobile, internet and TV channels are closed in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region.

