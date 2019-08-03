Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Sopore

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore, Kashmir Media Service.

Earlier, an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the same area.

On the other hand, India is deploying over 28,000 more paramilitary troops in the territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing freedom from its illegal occupation.

These additional troops are being sent to occupied Kashmir less than a week after New Delhi moved 10,000 army soldiers to the territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Over 280 companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed in the Kashmir valley, official sources said. The paramilitary troops, mostly CRPF personnel, are being deployed in Srinagar and other parts of the valley, they said. However, no reason was given for the sudden deployment of over 280 companies (28,000 troops), the sources said.

The decision to send the troops came after India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, returned from a two-day visit to the Kashmir valley, last week. Media reports quoting official sources said that he met senior officers and reviewed the situation in the territory, which is still under President’s Rule.

Comments

comments