Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in Shopian

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, on Wednesday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Sugoo Hendhama area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in. Indian police and troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area.

The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the district.

This is third violent operation in Shopian since Sunday. During these operations, the troops have martyred twelve youth and injured dozens others besides destroying several houses.

On June 8, Pakistan had strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of nine more Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in fake encounters.

In a message posted by Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Twitter, she condemned the extra-judicial killings during so-called cordon and search operation in Shopian area of the occupied territory.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian occupation forces in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir on Monday.

