Indian troops martyr 18 innocent Kashmiris in January

SRINAGAR: The Indian barbarism took lives of 18 innocent Kashmiris in the last month of January alone.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the killings rendered two women widowed and two children orphaned.

Nearly 126 people were injured owing to the use of brute force and firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the Indian troops and police personnel during various peaceful protests, while 93 civilians, including Hurriyat leaders and activists, were nabbed during the month, as per the report.

“Indian forces’ personnel also destroyed four residential houses during the period.”

The start of a new month today could not halt Indian atrocities, as on February’s first day, the cruel troops martyred another two youth in Pulwama district of the occupied valley, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The youth identified as Shahid Ahmad Baba and Inayat Ahmad were shot by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Baba Mohalla of Drabgam village in the district.

Following the incident, the internet service was suspended in Pulwama and neighbouring Shopian district of south Kashmir. Meanwhile, a girl identified as Ishrat Jan was shot dead by an unknown gunman in Kulgam district.

