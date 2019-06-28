Unabated brutality: Indian troops martyr another Kashmiri

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops martyr one more innocent Kashmiri youth in their fresh act of state terrorism in Badgam district on Friday.

It is consistently the third day of unabated brutality of Indian troops as they have been killing one Kashmiri per day since the past three days. During the last two days, two youth have been martyred in the districts of Pulwama and Islamabad on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Kashmir Media Service reported that the troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Gund Chekpora in Nowgam area of the district. The troops also destroyed a residential house in the area.

The occupation authorities snapped mobile internet services in the entire Badgam district.

Meanwhile, the killing of the youth triggered forceful demonstrations in the area. Indian police and troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, critically injuring several of them.

A youth, Shabbir Ahmed, who sustained bullet injury, was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar. As per the doctors, Shabbir sustained bullet wound in his lower abdomen and is being operated upon.

