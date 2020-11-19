Indian troops martyr four Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian occupied forces in their fresh act of state terrorism on Thursday martyred four Kashmiri youth in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed by troops in a vehicle they were travelling in during a so-called operation at the Srinagar Highway.

An eyewitness said the youth were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar in a truck, when they were intercepted and killed by Indian troops in a fake encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu early on Thursday morning.

The occupied forces have martyred at least 23 Kashmiris, including a woman in occupied Jammu and Kashmir during last month.

According to the data issued by the research section of Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred innocent people in October.

Three youth of those martyred were killed in fake encounters, said KMS.

However, 42 other people were injured due to the use of brute force, including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops on peaceful protesters in the occupied valley.

