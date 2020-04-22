SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed during a cordon and search operation, which was launched by the personnel of Indian Army and paramilitary forces on Tuesday in Melhora area of the district.

Indian authorities have also suspended internet service and blocked all entry and exit points in the area.

On April 7, United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has called for a very close look at the continued confinement of Kashmiri prisoners in IoK amid growing cases of the deadly Coronavirus.

The spokesman to Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarris in a media briefing in New York said that all member states need to take care of prisoners during the pandemic.

As for the prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said the UN Secretary-General believes in political solution to the issue.

Earlier, six leading international human rights organizations while expressing concern on a very poor state of affairs in Indian jails, have jointly demanded the immediate release of Kashmiri prisoners.

