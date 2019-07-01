Indian troops martyr 28 Kashmiris in June

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred 28 Kashmiris including two youth in a fake encounter during the last month of June.

According to the data issued by Kashmir Media Service, the killings rendered two women widowed and three children orphaned.

During the period, 130 people were injured due to the use of brute force including the firing of bullets, pellets, PAVA and teargas shells by the Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful protesters while 97 people including Hurriyat activists and students were arrested during house raids and crackdown operations.

The troops also destroyed and damaged 18 residential houses and molested a girl during the month.

Meanwhile, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of Hilal Ahmad Butt at Lassipora in Pulwama district who was killed by Indian troops at Bugam in Budgam district on Sunday.

Comments

comments